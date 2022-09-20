Punjab Prisons Begin Conjugal Visits for Inmates With Good Conduct

"According to the information we have, Punjab is the first state to implement conjugal visits in the country," he claimed.

The department expects that this initiative will lead to strengthening of matrimonial bonds and also ensure good conduct of prisoners.

Such visits will be allowed once in three months, the jail official added.

The visiting spouse will have to furnish a proof of marriage and medical certificates declaring that he or she is free from HIV or any other sexually transmitted disease, COVID or any other infectious disease.

A few days ago, the prisons department had launched a programme for inmates, allowing them to meet their family members in the jail complex.

Under this programme, which was launched from the Ludhiana jail, inmates and undertrials can meet their loved ones in person for an hour, every quarter, at a specially designated room inside the jail complex.

The family members could also enjoy meals with the inmates.