Punjab Cop Arrested for Hit and Run; 1 Dead, 1 Critically Injured

One woman was critically injured and another passed away on the spot as a car ran over them near Jalandhar highway in Punjab on Monday, 18 October.

The deceased has been identified as Navjot Kaur. According to NDTV, Kaur worked in a car showroom.

In a CCTV video that is being shared on social media, a speeding Maruti Brezza can be seen hitting the women. It was allegedly being driven by a police inspector identified as Amrit Pal Singh.

The accident took place around 8:30 am on a road in the Jalandhar Cantonment area and caused a massive traffic jam on the highway.