Punjab Govt Renames Five Schools After Martyrs to Honour Them

Punjab government will rename five state schools after those who sacrificed their lives for the country under its policy of ‘honouring the martyrs and prominent departed personalities’.
Punjab School Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla stated that “the nation will always be indebted to the martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for guarding the country. Thus, it becomes our utmost duty to preserve their memory forever and to give them due respect,” the Information and Public Relations Department of Punjab on Tuesday, 9 December, said in a press statement.
Under ‘Honouring the martyrs and prominent departed personalities’ policy, two government schools of Pathankot district; Government Senior Secondary School, Narot Jaimal Singh and Government Elementary School of Village Akhwana have been renamed as Shaheed Mehar Singh, Vir Chakra Government Senior Secondary School, Narot Jaimal Singh and Shaheed Manjit Singh Government Elementary School, respectively, the press statement mentioned.
Government High School, Chuslewar of district Tarn Taran has been renamed as Shaheed Naik Karamjit Singh Sena Medal Government High School.
Government Senior Secondary School (Girls) Mall Road, Bathinda as Shaheed Major Ravi Inder Singh Sandhu Government Senior Secondary School (Girls)
Government Senior Secondary School (Boys), Samana in district Patiala has been named after Shaheed Flight Lieutenant Mohit Kumar Garg Government Senior Secondary School.
Published: 09 Dec 2020,02:51 PM IST