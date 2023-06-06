Modern Slavery? Hundreds With Mental Illnesses Forced to Work in Punjab's Farms

A barefoot man wearing tattered clothes, his shirt unbuttoned, is being forced to act like a bull to pull a bullock cart loaded with cattle fodder in a village near India-Pakistan’s Attari-Wagah border. It is his daily routine to bring fodder on a bullock cart from the fields to the farmer’s house.

“See! This is how they treat the poor,” says a man in a video recorded by the organisation Tera Aasra Sewa Society Vallah (TASSV) as he points to the labourer pulling the cart. The labourer, speaking in Hindi, says that his name is Rinku and he hails from Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district.

Rinku is neither a farmer nor a typical farmhand. Rinku, who has a mental illness, informs that he was brought to the Bachiwind village from Amritsar railway station and then forced to work in the fields. The farmer gave Rinku only food in return for his work.