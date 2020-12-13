‘Can’t Join Farm Protest if I’m on Duty’: Punjab DIG Prisons Quits

In solidarity with the protesting farmers, Punjab prison’s head Lakhminder Singh Jakhar has resigned from his post.
In his resignation letter, Jakhar wrote: "I am a farmer first and a police officer later. Whatever position I have got today, it is because my father worked as a farmer in the fields and he made me study. Hence, I owe my everything to farming."
Speaking to reporters, DIG Jakhar said, as quoted by ANI, “
He told the media that his mother encouraged him to resign so as to sit with farmers in Delhi.
Jakhar, 56, who was suspended in May for allegedly taking monthly bribe from jail officials, was reinstated two months ago.
In 2012, Jakhar had made headlines when he was serving as Patiala Jail superintendent and had returned the death warrants of Balwant Singh Rajona, the prime accused convicted for the assassination of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh.
(With inputs from IANS)
