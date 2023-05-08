Punjab: Explosion Occurs Near Amritsar's Golden Temple, 1 Injured

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Punjab: Explosion Occurs Near Amritsar's Golden Temple, 1 Injured

A similar blast had occurred on the night of Saturday, 6 May.
The blast took place on the Heritage Street, which is located outside the Golden Temple.

One person was injured after a bomb explosion reportedly occurred near the Golden Temple in Punjab's Amritsar on Monday, 8 May.

The blast took place on the Heritage Street, which is located outside the Golden Temple.

"We are verifying. The situation is normal here. Anti-sabotage, bomb Squad, and FSL teams are here. One person has received a minor injury in the leg," Mehtab Singh, ADCP, Amritsar, said while addressing the press.

A similar blast had occurred on Saturday night.

