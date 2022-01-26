Punjab Elections: SAD Pits Bikram Majithia Against Sidhu in Amritsar East

In the run-up to the Punjab Assembly elections, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Wednesday, 26 January, announced that party leader Bikram Singh Majithia would contest against Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu in Amritsar East.

Taking to Twitter, the former Punjab minister expressed his gratitude to SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal for the nomination. In his post, Majithia also slammed his Congress rival Sidhu.

"I express my gratitude to Akali Dal chief S.Sukhbir S.Badal Ji for giving me the opportunity to contest from Amritsar East constituency. Akalis have a brave history of fighting to safeguard the rights of Punjabis & protecting them from the anti-Punjab elements like @sherryontopp [sic]," he said.