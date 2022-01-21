Kidnapped Pune boy Returns Home After 9 Days, Search for Suspect Still Underway

The labourers in the building found his father’s number in the bag and called him.
(Photo: The Quint)
A four-year-old boy, who was kidnapped from Pune's Balewadi area on 11 January, was reunited with his family nine days later on 20 January.
The boy, identified as Swarnav alias Duggu, was released by the kidnappers at a building in Punewala area.
Sawarnav was kidnapped when he was walking to his daycare, with a 12-year-old cousin on 11 January. The incident took place at 9:45 am, police said in a statement. The kidnappers reportedly used a two-wheeler to flee the spot.
DCP Pawar added that the suspect is the man wo dropped the child in the building, and that the Pune City Police, with help of Pimpri-Chinchwad Police, are conducting the probe.
Sawrnav's parents, Satish and Prachi Chavan, are doctors by profession.
The Chavan family had circulated posts on social media, appealing to the kidnapper to return their son, in return for money.
(With inputs from The Indian Express)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)