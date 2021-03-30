‘Election 2021 Unique’: PM Modi Addresses Rally in Puducherry 

Ahead of polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, 30 March, addressed a public rally in Puducherry. The PM took a jibe at the Congress government and the former CM V Narayanswamy, saying that this year’s polls were ‘unique’.

“I have seen many elections. But, the Puducherry election 2021 is unique. Do you know why? Because the sitting chief minister has not been given a ticket,” Modi said.

Last month, Narayanasamy’s government collapsed after a number of Congress MLAs stepped down from the 30-member house. Subsequently, he failed to win the trust vote.

Referring to the Narayanswamy-led government as a “disaster”, the PM resumed his attack on the Congress saying, “So many years of loyalty, lifting slippers of his leader, doing wrong translations to impress his leader... still, no ticket! This clearly shows how much of a disaster his government has turned out to be.”

The former CM was criticised for reportedly carrying the slippers of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in 2015, who had visited the then flood-hit Puducherry.