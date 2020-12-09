MSP & Private Mandis: What’s in Govt’s Draft That Farmers Rejected

Protesting farm leaders on Wednesday, 9 December, rejected the government's draft proposal for amendments in the three contentious laws.
The Centre, which is negotiating with farmer unions to end their protest over controversial agriculture laws, had sent a draft proposal to the farmer unions, with an assurance on Minimum Support Price (MSP).
This comes a day after the Bharat Bandh, and the meeting between farmer union representatives and Home Minister Amit Shah, which failed to yield any breakthrough.
According to reports, farm leaders called for protest demonstrations and ‘gheraos’ on 14 December, and the Delhi-Jaipur highway to be blocked till 12 December.
Kanwalpreet Singh Pannu, Kisan Sangharsh Committee, Punjab, addressing the media at the Singhu border, said, "All three farm laws should be repealed. This is our demand. If the proposal talks of only amendments, then we will reject it," Pannu said.
While the farmers received the draft proposal, they said that they will now hold discussions on it.
Meanwhile, representatives of the Opposition parties, including Rahul Gandhi and Sharad Pawar, will meet President Ram Nath Kovind at 5 pm on Wednesday.
Published: 09 Dec 2020,04:50 PM IST