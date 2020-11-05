‘Progressive’ Shiv Sena? NYT Gets Flak for Arnab Tweet, Deletes It

A New York Times (NYT) tweet about Arnab Goswami’s arrest from Wednesday, 4 November, garnered significant flak and eventually had to be deleted.
Among other faux pas, NYT in its tweet had referred Shiv Sena, which is the ruling party in Maharashtra, as a “progressive political party”. The NYT article was titled ‘TV Journalist Is Arrested as Assaults on Press Freedom Rise in India’.
They tweeted a link to the article out with the following words:
“One of India’s most famous TV journalists, the conservative anchor Arnab Goswami, was arrested on charges of abetting a suicide in Mumbai, where a progressive political party is in power. The move was criticised by some as an attempt to muzzle the press.”
The NYT had originally put out the tweet at 5:30 on Wednesday, 4 November.
NYT, however, later in the evening issued a clarification saying:
“An earlier version of this article mischaracterized the political party that currently controls Mumbai. It is an opposition party, not a progressive opposition party. The error was repeated in our tweet. We’ve deleted the incorrect tweet.”
But this entire episode with The New York Times’ tweet has triggered numerous reactions.
Some have found reference to Shiv Sena as a progressive party downright hilarious.
Yet others are very shocked.
There were yet others who mocked Goswami and said if he was a journalist, then Shiv Sena could as well be progressive.
