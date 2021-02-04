Cars in Priyanka’s Convoy Collide On Way To Farmer’s Prayer Meet

As the deadlock between the Centre and the protesting farmers continues, the 13th day rituals of Navneet Singh will also see the presence of Samajwadi Party leader and Leader of Opposition in UP Assembly, Ram Govind Chaudhary, other than Priyanka.

Navneet lost his life during the tractor rally on January 26 when his tractor collided with a police barricade.

The Delhi Police had released a video showing a protester speeding and running over barricades with his tractor near ITO, resulting in the vehicle overturning. A post-mortem report revealed that the protester died due to the accident.