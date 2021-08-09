PM Modi to Chair UN Security Council Debate on Maritime Security

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
(Photo: Twitter)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, 9 August, will chair a high-level virtual debate on 'Enhancing Maritime Security'. The meeting will be attended by head of states of the members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).
The debate that will be held at 5:30 pm, will focus on ways to effectively counter maritime crime and insecurity, and strengthen coordination in the maritime domain.
According to a press release by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), this will be the first time that maritime security will be discussed in a holistic manner as an exclusive agenda item in such a high-level open debate.
"Given that no country alone can address the diverse aspects of maritime security, it is important to consider this subject in a holistic manner in the United Nations Security Council. A comprehensive approach to Maritime Security should protect and support legitimate maritime activities, while countering traditional and non-traditional threats in the maritime domain," the press release said.
