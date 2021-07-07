New Modi Cabinet to Be Revealed at 6 pm: Who Are Likely New Ministers?

Prime Minster Narendra Modi’s first Cabinet reshuffle since his re-election will be announced at 6 pm on Wednesday, 7 July.

43 leaders are expected to be sworn-in as Union Ministers in the Union Cabinet expansion, news agency ANI reported.

Meanwhile, PM Modi held a meeting at his residence with Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda, Meenakshi Lekhi, Sarbananda Sonowal, Purshottam Rupala, Nisith Pramanik, RCP Singh, Pashupati Paras, and Anurag Thakur, ahead of the reshuffle.

The reshuffle will have the youngest Cabinet in India’s history, reported NDTV quoting government sources.