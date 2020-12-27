Mann ki Baat: PM Pays Tribute to Guru Gobind Singh and His Family

Bringing up atmanirbharta again, PM Modi said, “There have been many challenges and problems, due to COVID-19 there have been several issues in the supply chain. But we learnt from these predicaments and learnt to become self-reliant.” Touching upon the need to be local for vocal and buying products that have been made in India, PM Modi narrated a story of Abhinav Banerjee from Delhi, who shared with him of his experience of when he had gone to Jhandewala in Delhi to buy gifts for family members. “He wrote to me that many people are selling toys now saying that is is a ‘Made in India’ toy, customers are also asking for ‘Made in India’ toys only. This shows how we are changing, our attitudes are changing, and this has happened in one year.”

Speaking for vocal for local, he said, “Vocal for local is also gaining ground, it is our responsibility now to come ahead, so do start-ups need to come ahead and play their role.” PM Modi also spent some time paying his tributes to Guru Gobind Singh and his family who were martyred today. “ On this day, the sons of Guru Gobind Singh, sahibzade Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh were immured alive; our sahibzade showed amazing courage and determination even at that tender age,” he said.