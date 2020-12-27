Mann ki Baat: PM Pays Tribute to Guru Gobind Singh and His Family

Taking suggestions from people on what should be spoken about in the last Mann ki Baat address of 2020, PM Modi narrated a few of them in his address. He said that based on the inputs he had got, the common link was how everyone was truly appreciative of India. “In a message from Abhishek from Mumbai, he said what 2020 showed and taught us, we could never have thought about it. In these letters and messages, the common thing link I can see is how everyone is truly appreciative of India,” he said.
Bringing up atmanirbharta again, PM Modi said, “There have been many challenges and problems, due to COVID-19 there have been several issues in the supply chain. But we learnt from these predicaments and learnt to become self-reliant.” Touching upon the need to be local for vocal and buying products that have been made in India, PM Modi narrated a story of Abhinav Banerjee from Delhi, who shared with him of his experience of when he had gone to Jhandewala in Delhi to buy gifts for family members. “He wrote to me that many people are selling toys now saying that is is a ‘Made in India’ toy, customers are also asking for ‘Made in India’ toys only. This shows how we are changing, our attitudes are changing, and this has happened in one year.”
Speaking for vocal for local, he said, “Vocal for local is also gaining ground, it is our responsibility now to come ahead, so do start-ups need to come ahead and play their role.” PM Modi also spent some time paying his tributes to Guru Gobind Singh and his family who were martyred today. “ On this day, the sons of Guru Gobind Singh, sahibzade Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh were immured alive; our sahibzade showed amazing courage and determination even at that tender age,” he said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the nation through his monthly-radio programme called Mann ki Baat on 27 December, Sunday, at 11:00 am. This will be the last of 2020 and the 72nd edition of his radio address.
On 26 December, the PM said that Akashvani would broadcast the programme in regional languages after the Hindi broadcast on All India Radio. On 18 December, the PM had asked people to share their inputs and ideas ahead of his address.
In the last edition of the same radio address, Prime Minister had spoken about culture and how it acts like emotional recharge during a period of crisis.
“An ancient idol of Devi Annapurna, which was stolen from a temple in Varanasi almost 100 year ago, is being brought back from Canada to India. This coincided with Heritage Week which provides the culture enthusiasts an opportunity to look back into the past and discover the important phases of history. Despite the Covid-19 crisis, we saw people celebrating the Heritage Week in innovative ways,” PM Modi had said.
The PM spoke about Indian scriptures being the centre of attraction for the world. He also emphasised the need for an active alumni network and urged educational institutions to adopt innovative methods to engage with their alumni. This was not only needed in colleges and universities but also in schools of our villages, he had said.
