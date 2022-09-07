PM Modi To Inaugurate Revamped Central Vista Tomorrow: Before & After Photos

A large number of attendees, including VVIPs are expected to attend the inauguration ceremony of the revamped Central Vista on Thursday, 8 September.
(Photo: PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the revamped Central Vista in New Delhi on Thursday, 8 September. Following this, it will be made open to the public.
A large number of people, including VVIPs and other invitees, are expected to attend the inauguration ceremony.
Traffic restrictions are set to be put in place in central Delhi on Thursday, owing to the grand ceremony.
The Delhi Police said that elaborate arrangements have been made to ensure the safety of pedestrians and facilitate smooth movement of vehicles in the national capital.
Traffic will also be diverted on some specific roads from 6 pm to 9 pm.
A number of pictures were shared by the Ministry of Housing Affairs, showcasing what the Central Vista looked like before and what the public is expected to see following the inauguration.
(Photo: PTI)
(Photo: PTI)
(Photo: PTI)
(Photo: PTI)
(Photo: PTI)
(Photo: PTI)
(Photo: PTI)
(Photo: PTI)
Earlier this week, the government had announced that Rajpath, which extends from the Netaji statue to Rashtrapati Bhavan, will be renamed as 'Kartavya Path', or 'path of duty'.
(With inputs from PTI.)
