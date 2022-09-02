Watch | 'Step Towards Being a Developed Nation': PM Modi Commissions INS Vikrant

"India has taken another step towards becoming a developed nation," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday, 2 September, as he commissioned INS Vikrant, India's first indigenously built aircraft carrier, into the Indian Navy in Kerala's Kochi.

The warship has been called a "city on the move" and is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities.

Besides Modi, who arrived at the Cochin Shipyard in the morning, other senior dignitaries present included Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and Governor Arif Mohammad Khan.

The prime minister also unveiled the new Naval Ensign at the commissioning ceremony, as a mark of India having "shed its colonial past."