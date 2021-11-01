PM Modi To Attend COP26 Summit, Meet UK PM Boris Johnson in Glasgow Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a five-day visit to Europe, is scheduled to attend the 26th session of the Conference of Parties (COP26) in Glasgow on Monday, 1 November.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/PMO)
Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi, who is on a five-day visit to Europe, is scheduled to attend the 26th session of the Conference of Parties (COP26) in Glasgow on Monday, 1 November.
Modi, in a statement made ahead of his visit, had said that he would be highlighting issues "including equitable distribution of carbon space, support for mitigation and adaptation and resilience building measures, mobilisation of finance, technology transfer, and importance of sustainable lifestyles for green and inclusive growth" during the COP26 summit.
Modi will also hold a bilateral meeting with the United Kingdom PM Boris Johnson on Monday.
On Sunday, Modi had met a number of leaders, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Indonesian President Joko Widodo, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit.
Ahead of the COP26 to be held in Scotland, India's representative to the talks, Union Minister of Commerce Piyush Goyal said on Monday, 1 November, said that the country will "represent the voice of the developing world" at the conference.
"India pushed for safeguarding interests of the developing world. For the first time, G20 has identified sustainable and responsible consumption as critical enablers for achieving climate goals," Goyal said at a press conference at the ongoing G20 Summit in Rome, NDTV reported.
(With inputs from NDTV.)