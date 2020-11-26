Prefix ‘0’ for Landline to Mobile Calls: All You Need to Know

The DoT clarified that that motive behind the move is to free up sufficient numbering resources for future use.

From 15 January, callers will need to add ‘0’ as a prefix to make calls from landlines to mobile phones. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) clarified that that motive behind the move is to free up sufficient numbering resources for future use.

What Does the Circular Say?

The circular issued by the government clarified that there will be no change in dialling plan from fixed to fixed, mobile to fixed and mobile to mobile calls.

The DoT said that suitable announcements may be fed in the fixed line switches to apprise the fixed line subscribers about the requirement of dialling the prefix '0' for all fixed to mobile calls. This announcement should be played whenever a subscriber dials a fixed to mobile call without prefixing '0'.

A total of approximately 2,539 million numbering series are expected to be generated because of this.