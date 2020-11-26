Prefix ‘0’ for Landline to Mobile Calls: All You Need to Know

From 15 January, callers will need to add ‘0’ as a prefix to make calls from landlines to mobile phones. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) clarified that that motive behind the move is to free up sufficient numbering resources for future use.
The circular issued by the government clarified that there will be no change in dialling plan from fixed to fixed, mobile to fixed and mobile to mobile calls.
The DoT said that suitable announcements may be fed in the fixed line switches to apprise the fixed line subscribers about the requirement of dialling the prefix '0' for all fixed to mobile calls. This announcement should be played whenever a subscriber dials a fixed to mobile call without prefixing '0'.
A total of approximately 2,539 million numbering series are expected to be generated because of this.
The decision has been taken up in order to ensure adequate numbering resources for fixed line and mobile services. TRAI had reportedly recommended the move in May this year.
The government circular explained that with the freeing up of sufficient numbering resources, more number of connections can be added in future, which will be beneficial to the mobile customers at large.
“The above changes have been done in order to have minimum inconvenience to the subscribers and freeing up essential numbering resources,” it added.
