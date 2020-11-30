Prayers Replace Slogans as Protesting Farmers Celebrate Gurpurab

The slogans against the farm bills were replaced with verses from the Guru Granth Sahib at the Tikri border between Delhi and Haryana, on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, on Monday, 30 November. Here, the ongoing protests by thousands of farmers against the Centre’s new farm laws entered the fifth day on Monday, with the protesters threatening to block all five entry points to the national capital.

On the occasion of the Sikh festival, farmers offered prayers and distributed prasad (offerings) among each other and security personnel on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti. According to IANS, words of the Gurus (Gurbani) were heard in the morning at the central stage of the Singhu protest site, which was full of tractor trolleys. However, as the day progressed, sloganeering against the farming laws resumed by the protesters and security forces too reassessed the security measures.