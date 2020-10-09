23% People in Bihar, MP, Rajasthan, Jharkhand Watch NDTV: Survey

A survey by opinion gathering technology startup Prashnam has found that 23 percent of people across Bihar, Jharkhand, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh watch NDTV India, while 21 percent watch Aaj Tak and Republic Bharat across the same four states.
The survey – that covered 25,744 people across 133 districts and 654 Assembly constituencies in Bihar, Jharkhand, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh – also found that 11 percent of the people watch India TV, while 23 percent watch other or local channels for news.
The survey follows in the footsteps of a ‘TRP scam’ revealed by the Mumbai Police in a press briefing on Thursday. Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh announced that they had busted a ‘TRP scam’, naming English news channel Republic TV and two Marathi channels – Fakht Marathi and Box Cinema – as participants in the scam.
A release by Prashnam said that the survey was conducted on 9 October and was completed in an hour. About 35 percent of the respondents were women and 65 percent were men.
According to Prashnam, the respondents were asked one question – “Which Hindi news channel do you watch most?” and the options provided were NDTV India, Aaj Tak, India TV, Republic Bharat and ‘Any Other’.
BIHAR
In Bihar, 23 percent watch NDTV India, while 11 percent watch India TV. The break-up is given below:
RAJASTHAN
As per the data from Rajasthan, while around 25 percent of people revealed that they prefer Aaj Tak, 23 percent prefer watching NDTV India.
MADHYA PRADESH
The data from Madhya Pradesh showed that the respondents are ardent followers of Aaj Tak. Nearly 26 percent watch Aaj Tak, while NDTV India is right behind with 23 percent viewership.
JHARKHAND
In Jharkhand, people prefer local or other news channels, with nearly 27 percent watching local channels.
