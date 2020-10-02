Prashant Bhushan Files Review of SC Verdict Fining Him Re 1

Bhushan has already paid the fine but has asked for a review of his conviction in the case. The Quint Activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan, on Thursday, 1 October, filed a petition seeking review of the Supreme Court's verdict which slapped a fine of Re. 1 on him for contempt of court. | (Photo: Kamran Akhter/The Quint) India Bhushan has already paid the fine but has asked for a review of his conviction in the case.

Activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan, on Thursday, 1 October, filed a petition seeking review of the Supreme Court's verdict which slapped a fine of Re 1 on him for contempt of court. Bhushan, who has already paid the fine, challenged his conviction by the court.

While paying the fine last month, Bhushan had said: “I don’t accept the verdict.” Bhushan on 14 September had deposited in the Supreme Court Registry the draft of the one rupee fine that was imposed on him by the Supreme Court on 31 August, failing which, he was facing three months’ imprisonment and debarment from practice. A three-judge Bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra had held Bhushan guilty of contempt of court on 14 August for scandalising the judiciary by his tweets against CJI SA Bobde and four former CJIs.