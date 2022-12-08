Prantij Election Result 2022 Live Updates: Counting in Gujarat Today

The 2022 Gujarat election has been a hard-fought one. Voting for the 182 constituencies took place in two phases, on 1 and 5 December.



In all, there were 1,621 candidates in the fray. There were 788 candidates contesting in the 89 seats that went to polls in Phase 1, including 70 women candidates and 339 independents.



In the 93 seats in Phase 2, there were 833 candidates in all, including 69 female candidates and 285 independents.



There are a total of around 4.91 crore registered voters in Gujarat, of which around 51.6% are male voters and around 48.4% are female voters. There are also around 1,400 registered transgender voters.



In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, BJP had won 99 seats and Congress had secured 77 seats. BJP leader Vijay Rupani had taken charge once again as the chief minister of the state. It was the sixth consecutive time that BJP had won the Gujarat Assembly election.