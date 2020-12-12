Sonia to PM’s Post: Pranab’s Memoir Reflects Upon INC’s Leadership

In his last memoir The Presidential Years, Pranab Mukherjee writes about the Indian National Congress (INC) “losing political focus", the shortfalls of Sonia Gandhi’s and Manmohan Singh’s governance, leadership and diplomacy.

The excerpt of Mukherjee’s memoir, which was released by Rupa Publications on Friday, comes at a time when the weaknesses of the INC have been exposed for all to see – made most explicit by their performance in electoral races and analysed in depth by politicians and experts alike.

Mukherjee traces this decline back to 2004, a time when many party members believed that the 2014 elections might have yielded different results if Pranab Mukherjee was the Prime Minister.