Narendra Giri's Death: Land Deals, Blackmail: What led to Guru-Shishya Fallout

Anand Giri, 40, a native of Uttarakhand was a member of Niranjani Akhara. He was accused of violating customs of seer community and was shown the door from the Akhara earlier this year. His Guru, Narendra Giri, had also accused him of misappropriating funds received in temple donations for personal use. Once considered to be Narendra Giri's blue-eyed boy, Anand Giri, after his ouster from Niranjani Akhara, drew sword against his Guru in what is seen as a power struggle with the state of affairs at Baghmabari Gaddi Math at centre.

Anand Giri had chosen Narendra Giri as his Guru in 2000. Anand got associated with Baghmabari Gaddi Math in 2005. In the seer community, Anand, favourite disciple of Narendra was seen as successor of Baghambari Gaddi. However, tension began to escalate between the two and it reached its tipping point earlier this year when Anand went all guns blazing against his guru Narendra Giri.