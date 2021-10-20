Karnataka Power Crisis: Centre Withholds Supply to State Over Dues of Rs 1000 Cr

Additional Chief Secretary (Energy) G Kumar Naik stated that the government will now pump equity into the Escoms and will request financial corporations to close old loans and register for fresh ones at cheaper interest rates to repay the Centre. Nevertheless, there is no confirmation on this front as the finance department has to take a decision over the matter.

Government officials estimate that it may take two months to revive the share of power at the centre. In the meantime, due to heavy rainfall in the state and lower demand, the state may be able to mitigate the crisis with the help of its 13 hydel stations and renewable energy distribution.

Karnataka’s average demand for power is presently calculated to be between 8,000-8,500 MW per day, but as the Covid-19 pandemic subsides, government officials foresee the demand spiking two times over in the next two months.