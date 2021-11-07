Policeman Shot Dead by Terrorists in J&K's Srinagar District

Police sources said terrorists fired at constable Tauseef Ahmad in SD Colony of Batmaloo area in Srinagar district.
A policeman was killed by terrorists in J&K's Srinagar district on Sunday, 7 November, police said.


(Photo Courtesy: iStock)

Police sources said terrorists fired at constable Tauseef Ahmad in S.D. Colony of Batmaloo area in Srinagar district.

"He was shifted to hospital in a critical condition and doctors declared him dead on arrival," a source said.

The area has been cordoned off for searches, sources said.

