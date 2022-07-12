Cop Killed, 2 Others Injured After Militants Open Fire in J&K's Srinagar

An assistant sub-inspector of police was killed and two constables were injured on Tuesday, 12 July, after militants opened fire on a police team on the outskirts of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar, officials said.

The incident took place at around 7:15 pm in the Lal Bazar area of the city. The area has been cordoned off.

The three police officials were immediately rushed to the hospital after the incident. However, the assistant sub-inspector, identified as Mushtaq Ahmad, succumbed to his injuries.

The other two injured officials are currently undergoing treatment, the Kashmir Zone Police said.

"ASI Mushtaq Ahmad #succumbed to his injuries & attained #martyrdom. We pay rich #tribute to the #martyr for his supreme #sacrifice made in the line of duty. Other two injured personnel are being treated. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.