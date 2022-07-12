Cop Killed, 2 Others Injured After Militants Open Fire in J&K's Srinagar

The incident took place at around 7:15 pm in Srinagar's Lal Bazar area.
The Quint
India
Published:

Image used for representational purposes only. 

|

(Photo: Muneeb-ul-Islam)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image used for representational purposes only.&nbsp;</p></div>

An assistant sub-inspector of police was killed and two constables were injured on Tuesday, 12 July, after militants opened fire on a police team on the outskirts of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar, officials said.

The incident took place at around 7:15 pm in the Lal Bazar area of the city. The area has been cordoned off.

The three police officials were immediately rushed to the hospital after the incident. However, the assistant sub-inspector, identified as Mushtaq Ahmad, succumbed to his injuries.

The other two injured officials are currently undergoing treatment, the Kashmir Zone Police said.

"ASI Mushtaq Ahmad #succumbed to his injuries & attained #martyrdom. We pay rich #tribute to the #martyr for his supreme #sacrifice made in the line of duty. Other two injured personnel are being treated. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

(This story will be updated with more details.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT