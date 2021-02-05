PNB Case: ED Attaches Mehul Choksi’s Assets Worth Rs 14.5 Crore

In a new development in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam case, the Enforcement Directorate issued provisional orders attaching assets worth nearly Rs 14.50 crore belonging to the Gitanjali Group and its absconding Director Mehul Choksi, officials said on Thursday, 4 February.

The assets comprise immovable properties including a 1,460 square feet flat in O2 Towers, Goregaon, a Mercedes Benz car in the company name and movable assets like gold and platinum jewellery, diamond and pearl-silver necklaces and high-end watches.

The action comes amid the ongoing probe into the money-laundering case against Choksi and others, three years after the ED entered the scene in February 2018.

Among other things, the accused were charged with cheating the PNB in connivance with some banks to fraudulently get Letters of Undertaking (LoU) which caused huge losses to the bank.