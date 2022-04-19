PM Modi to Inaugurate WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a three-day visit to Gujarat, will inaugurate the World Health Organization (WHO) Global Centre for Traditional Medicine at Jamnagar on Tuesday, 19 April.

Director-General of WHO, Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, was welcomed by D Senthil Pandiyan, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, in Delhi on Tuesday. He will be joining PM Modi and PM of Mauritius, Pravind Kumar Jugnauth for the groundbreaking ceremony of WHO-GCTM.

"GCTM will be the first and only global outpost centre for traditional medicine across the world. It will emerge as an international hub of global wellness," a press release by the prime minister's office said.

Ahead of the inauguration, which is scheduled for 3:30 pm, PM Modi laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects at the Banas Dairy Sankul in Banaskantha.