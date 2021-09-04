PM Modi Likely to Visit Washington to Meet Biden: Report

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Washington DC and New York in the last week of September for an in-person meeting with US President Joe Biden, as per top government sources, The Indian Express reported.

This will be Modi’s first visit to the United States since Biden assumed office early this year. The two have virtually met during the Quad summit in March, the climate change summit in April, and the G-7 summit in June.

Modi was supposed to travel to the UK for the G-7 summit, but had to cancel due to the second COVID-19 wave, which wreaked havoc in India.