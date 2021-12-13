40 Temples Restored & Beautified: Highlights of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Rs 339-crore project – the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi on Monday, 13 December.

Modi had laid the foundation stone on 8 March 2019, and despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the project has been completed in less than three years as planned.

On Sunday, Modi said in a tweet, "Tomorrow, 13th December is a landmark day. At a special programme in Kashi, the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham project will be inaugurated. This will add to Kashi's spiritual vibrancy. I would urge you all to join tomorrow's programme."