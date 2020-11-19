Have Made Technology Part of All Schemes: PM at B’luru Tech Summit

"At the peak of lockdown, it was technology that ensured that India's poor received proper assistance," the PM said.

Inaugurating the Bengaluru Tech Summit via video conferencing on Thursday, 19 November, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his government has made technology a key part of all schemes, with the governance model being 'Technology First'. "Our government has successfully created a market for digital and tech solutions... Through technology, we have enhanced human dignity. Millions of farmers received monetary support in one click. At the peak of the COVID-19 lockdown, it was technology that ensured that India's poor received proper and quick assistance," he was quoted as saying.

“India is uniquely positioned to leap ahead in the information era. We have the best minds as well as the biggest market. Our local tech solutions have the potential to go global. It is time for tech-solutions that are Designed in India but Deployed for the World”, remarked PM Narendra Modi

Over 25 nations are participating in the 23rd edition of the event along with thought leaders, industry captains, technocrats, researchers, innovators, investors, policy-makers and educators from India and different parts of the world, the officials said. "The event will have the participation of more than 200 Indian companies setting up their virtual exhibition, more than 4,000 delegates, 270 speakers, around 75 panel discussions and more than 50,000 participants every day," an official statement said, as reported by the Times of India. The Prime Minister is participating in the summit digitally via video conference.

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa told ANI, “We are keen on making Karnataka the most attractive destination for investment, particularly for high-end technologies.”

Taking to Twitter, Yediyurappa highlighted Karnataka’s role in building Atmanirbhar Bharat and said Cabinet legislators were present in the summit.

“PM has a great vision of making India a 5-trillion dollar economy and a global economic powerhouse by 2025,” said the Karnataka CM to ANI.