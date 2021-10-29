PM Narendra Modi Arrives in Rome Ahead of 16th G20 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, 29 October, arrived in Rome, Italy, where he will participate in the 16th G-20 Summit from 30-31 October at the invitation of Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

Ahead of his departure from India earlier on Friday, PM Modi took to Twitter to announce his visit to Rome, the Vatican city and later Glasgow over the next few days to take part in multiple bilateral meetings including G20 Leaders Summit and COP26.

He added that there would be various bilateral and community related programmes during his visit.