PM Narendra Modi Arrives in Rome Ahead of 16th G20 Summit

File image of PM Narendra Modi.
(Photo: Twitter/@PMOIndia)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, 29 October, arrived in Rome, Italy, where he will participate in the 16th G-20 Summit from 30-31 October at the invitation of Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi.
Ahead of his departure from India earlier on Friday, PM Modi took to Twitter to announce his visit to Rome, the Vatican city and later Glasgow over the next few days to take part in multiple bilateral meetings including G20 Leaders Summit and COP26.
He added that there would be various bilateral and community related programmes during his visit.
A statement released from PM Modi's office said that he will be visiting Rome, Italy and the Vatican City, from 29 to 31 October, while he would be in Glasgow from 1-2 November.
Speaking about the G20 summit, PM Modi noted that this will be the first in-person Summit of the G20 since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020, adding that it will allow leaders to take stock of the current global situation and exchange ideas "on how the G20 can be an engine for strengthening economic resilience and building back inclusively and sustainably from the pandemic."
"Today, India is creating new records in collective effort for climate adaptation, mitigation and resilience and forging multilateral alliances. India is among the top countries in the world in terms of installed renewable energy, wind and solar energy capacity," he wrote.
PM Modi further said that he would be highlighting the need to comprehensively address climate change issues "including equitable distribution of carbon space, support for mitigation and adaptation and resilience building measures, mobilisation of finance, technology transfer and importance of sustainable lifestyles for green and inclusive growth."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)