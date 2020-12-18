4 Arrested for Listing PM Modi’s Varanasi Office ‘For Sale’ on OLX

Four people have been arrested in Varanasi for allegedly posting an online advertisement listing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Varanasi office for "sale", police said on Friday.

The accused had taken a picture of the "Jansampark Kaaryalay (public relations office)" of PM Modi, who represents Varanasi in the Lok Sabha, and put it "up for sale" on OLX website, PTI reported the police as stating.

The office is located in the Jawahar Nagar locality of the city, and falls under the Bhelupur police station limits, Varanasi Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amit Pathak said.

"Yesterday, it came to our notice that the prime minister's office here has been put up on sale on OLX website. An FIR was immediately lodged at the Bhelupur police station, and the matter is being investigated," Mr Pathak said.