PM Modi Pays Tribute to APJ Abdul Kalam on His Birth Anniversary

The former president lead the development of India’s missile programmes The Quint File picture: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Late Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his 84th birth anniversary. | (Photo: PTI) India The former president lead the development of India’s missile programmes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, 15 October, paid tribute to the former president and scientist Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his 89th birth anniversary. PM Modi said: “India can never forget his indelible contribution towards national development, be it as a scientist or as the President of India. His life journey gives strength to millions,” Prime Minister tweeted along with a video.

Abdul Kalam was fondly called the 'Missile Man'. The former president lead the development of India's missile programmes and had contributed to the development of the country in every sphere. Dr Kalam’s birth anniversary is also celebrated as Student’s Day.

President of India Ram Nath Kovind also paid floral tribute to Dr Kalam at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Paying tribute to the former president of the country, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Dr Kalam was a visionary leader and architect of India’s space and missile programmes. “His immortal legacy in the field of science and education is an epitome of inspiration,” Shah tweeted.

“Committed to realising the dream of New and Strong India, Kalam Sahab dedicated his whole life for building India’s future,” tweeted defence minister Rajnath Singh.