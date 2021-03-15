PM Modi to Hold Meeting With CMs Amid Rising COVID Cases: Reports

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be meeting with the chief ministers of states at 12:30 pm on Wednesday, 17 March, to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the country, reports said on Monday.

The meeting would come as daily cases in several states across the country, especially in Maharashtra, have risen in the last few days.

On Monday, India reported 26,291 new infections, taking the tally in the country to 1,13,85,339. The death increased by 118 to 1,58,725.