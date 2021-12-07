PM Modi Takes Jibe at Samajwadi Party, Says Red Caps Are 'Red Alert' for UP

PM Modi in Gorakhpur on Tuesday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a jibe at the Samajwadi Party on Tuesday, 7 December, saying red caps (Samajwadi Party colour) were like 'Red Alert' for Uttar Pradesh (UP) while addressing a rally after inaugurating the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Hindustan Urvarak Rasayan Ltd Fertiliser Plant, and ICMR's Regional Medical Research Centre in Gorakhpur.
"Today, entire UP knows that the 'red caps' cared about 'red beacons' alone. They had nothing to do with your pain and issues. The 'red caps' want power – for scams & for filling their coffers, for illegal encroachments, for providing freedom to the mafia," PM Modi said.
"Everybody knew the importance of Gorakhpur fertiliser plant for farmers and employment here. But previous governments showed no interest in starting it. Everyone knew that AIIMS Gorakhpur had been a long-pending demand, but the governments before 2017 made excuses in allotting land for it," he added.
"These people can never understand that even during the coronavirus crisis, the double engine govt continued with development. It didn't let the work stop," PM Modi said, adding that the beginning of a fertiliser plant and AIIMS in Gorakhpur sends several messages.
"When there is a double engine government, then work takes place in double speed. But, when work is done with honest intentions, then even calamities can't become obstacles," PM Modi said.
"When there is a government that worries about the oppressed and deprived sections, then it works hard and even yields results. The program in Gorakhpur today is proof of the fact that nothing is impossible for new India when it becomes determined," he added.
Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also attacked the previous governments in the state.
"This inauguration program today is like a dream come true for the people in eastern UP, which was impossible for the Opposition. Five governments came and went in UP in the last 30 years. But, only the BJP government had the courage to start this fertiliser factory in Gorakhpur," he said.
"The fertiliser factory was shut in 1990, and until 2014, no one took the initiative to restart it. Gorakhpur was fighting medical issues for 40 years, and thousands died because of the negligence of the state and central government. Today, UP reaches a milestone of 17 crore vaccines," Adityanath added.
