PM Modi Takes Jibe at Samajwadi Party, Says Red Caps Are 'Red Alert' for UP

"Everybody knew the importance of Gorakhpur fertiliser plant for farmers and employment here. But previous governments showed no interest in starting it. Everyone knew that AIIMS Gorakhpur had been a long-pending demand, but the governments before 2017 made excuses in allotting land for it," he added.

"These people can never understand that even during the coronavirus crisis, the double engine govt continued with development. It didn't let the work stop," PM Modi said, adding that the beginning of a fertiliser plant and AIIMS in Gorakhpur sends several messages.

"When there is a double engine government, then work takes place in double speed. But, when work is done with honest intentions, then even calamities can't become obstacles," PM Modi said.

"When there is a government that worries about the oppressed and deprived sections, then it works hard and even yields results. The program in Gorakhpur today is proof of the fact that nothing is impossible for new India when it becomes determined," he added.