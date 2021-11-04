Watch: PM Modi in J&K's Nowshera for Diwali, Addresses Troops

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Nowshera, Jammu and Thursday, 4 November, to celebrate Diwali with soldiers.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/BY Raghvendra)
Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi arrived in Nowshera, Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, 4 November, to celebrate Diwali with soldiers. Upon his arrival, Modi addressed troops and said:
Visuals circulating on social media also showed Modi paying tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives in the line of duty.
Ever since Modi assumed office in 2014, he has travelled every year on Diwali to India’s border points.
Jammu and Kashmir’s Nowshera sector is located along the Line of Control in the Rajouri district. In 2019, too, the PM had reportedly visited Nowshera on Diwali.
Modi also took to Twitter on Thursday to convey his Diwali greetings to the country.
"Greetings to the people of my country on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. I wish that this festival of lights brings happiness, prosperity and good fortune in your life," he wrote in Hindi.
(With inputs from ANI.)
