PM Modi Pays Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi & Lal Bahadur Shastri

"May Bapu's ideals keep guiding us in creating a prosperous and compassionate India," PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, 2 October, paid a floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on the latter’s 151st birth anniversary. “We bow to beloved Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti. There is much to learn from his life and noble thoughts. May Bapu's ideals keep guiding us in creating a prosperous and compassionate India,” the prime minister said in a tweet.

PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

PM Modi also paid floral tributes to former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri at Vijay Ghat and said: “Lal Bahadur Shastri ji was humble and firm. He epitomised simplicity and lived for the welfare of our nation. We remember him on his Jayanti with a deep sense of gratitude for everything he has done for India.”

President Ram Nath Kovind also paid his tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. The president said, “The 151st anniversary is a good occasion to think through our priorities in the light of Gandhiji’s life and thought, and prepare ourselves again to hear his voice in our hearts.”

President Ram Nath Kovind pays tribute to Mahtama Gandhi at Rajghat

President Kovind also paid tribute to Lal Bahadur Shastri, saying, “Lal Bahadur Shastri was a great son of India, he served our nation with exceptional dedication. His fundamental role in the Green Revolution, the White Revolution and wartime leadership continue to inspire the nation.”