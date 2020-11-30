PM Modi To Hold Online Meet With 3 Teams Working on COVID Vaccine

The teams are from pharmaceutical companies Gennova Biopharma, Biological E and Dr. Reddy’s.

PM Modi had earlier visited Bharat Biotech facility on Saturday. | (Photo: PTI)

Prime Minster Narendra Modi will interact with three teams involved in developing the COVID-19 vaccine, via video conferencing on Monday, 30 November, the PM’s office tweeted on Sunday.

