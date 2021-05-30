‘India Producing 10 Times More Medical Oxygen’: PM on Mann Ki Baat

Seven years into Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s NDA government in the Centre, he says they have followed the principle of ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas’ (With everyone, progress for everyone, with the belief of everyone).
While addressing people on his monthly edition of Man Ki Baat held on Sunday morning, 30 May, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said there had been many moments of national pride.
He spoke about the government’s efforts in fighting COVID. He said that the first wave was fought with courage and the second wave too will be defeated.
Specifically, he highlighted how the country was now producing ten times more medical oxygen, he said:
This announcement comes few weeks after there were multiple SOS calls for oxygen, with several people dying due to lack of oxygen in Delhi, Goa, and Karnataka. Eventually, medical aid came in from several countries. There was intervention from the courts and the government also directed use of oxygen from private plants for medical use.
Speaking about supplying oxygen to rural areas, he said:
He also made a reference to armed forces ensuring oxygen supplies reach where they must. He said:
He repeatedly said the government was fighting COVID with all its strength, adding how from one testing lab in the country in the beginning of the pandemic, now there were more than 2,500. "Initially, a few hundred tests could be done in a day, now more than 20 lakh COVID tests are being conducted in a day. Till now, more than 33 crore samples have been tested in the country," he said.
He also said that when it comes to national security, India does not compromise.
He referred to the cyclonic storms and lauded the efforts of agencies that played the important role in relief and rescue.
Regarding other achievements of the government, the PM spoke about rural electrification, piped water supply, banking facilities etc.
Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted:
Prime Minister Mr. @narendramodi
I congratulate Modi ji on the completion of seven years full of unprecedented achievements of the Central government under his leadership. The Modi government has set a unique example of parallel coordination of development, security, public welfare, and historical reforms.#7YearsOfSeva
Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, tweeted, “It is the result of the efficient leadership of respected Prime Minister that the country has been successful in keeping life and livelihood safe even during the pandemic. Not only this, we have established our sacred spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam on the global stage by providing COVID vaccine to friendly countries.”
Union Minister Gadkari tweeted, “Today Prime Minister Mr.@narendramodi
under his leadership, the Central government has completed sesven years. In these seven years, the country has seen a period of unprecedented development and reforms, which is still going on. The welfare policies of the government have reached the people. #7YearsOfSeva
