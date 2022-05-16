PM Modi, Nepal PM Deuba Lay Foundation Stone for Buddhist Centre in Lumbini

PM Modi and Nepal PM Deuba also lit lamps near the Ashoka Pillar located adjacent to the temple.

The pillar, which was erected by Emperor Ashoka in 249 BC, bears the first epigraphic evidence of Lumbini being the birthplace of Lord Buddha, the MEA added.

Earlier, PM Modi tweeted after landing in Nepal, "Landed in Nepal. Happy to be among the wonderful people of Nepal on the special occasion of Buddha Purnima. Looking forward to the programmes in Lumbini." He also thanked PM Deuba for a warm welcome in Lumbini.