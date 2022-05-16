PM Modi, Nepal PM Deuba Lay Foundation Stone for Buddhist Centre in Lumbini

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nepalese PM Sher Bahadur Deuba participated in the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the India International Centre for Buddhist Culture & Heritage in Lumbini on Monday, 16 May.
Photo: MEA India / Twitter
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nepalese PM Sher Bahadur Deuba laid the foundation stone for the India International Centre for Buddhist Culture & Heritage in Lumbini on Monday, 16 May. The Centre is likely to cost INR 1 billion and take three years to complete.
Earlier, PM Modi arrived in Lumbini, the birthplace of Gautam Buddha, for Buddha Purnima, where he was received by Nepalese PM Sher Bahadur Deuba.
PM Modi and Nepal PM Deuba also offered prayers at the Mahamayadevi Temple in Lumbini. He also signed the visitors' book at the temple.
PM Modi, Nepal PM Deuba, and his spouse D Arzu Rana Deuba paid their respects at the Marker Stone on the Maya Devi temple premises, which pinpoints the exact birth spot of Lord Buddha. They attended the pooja conducted as per Buddhist rituals, the Ministry of External Affairs informed.
PM Modi and Nepal PM Deuba also lit lamps near the Ashoka Pillar located adjacent to the temple.
The pillar, which was erected by Emperor Ashoka in 249 BC, bears the first epigraphic evidence of Lumbini being the birthplace of Lord Buddha, the MEA added.
Earlier, PM Modi tweeted after landing in Nepal, "Landed in Nepal. Happy to be among the wonderful people of Nepal on the special occasion of Buddha Purnima. Looking forward to the programmes in Lumbini." He also thanked PM Deuba for a warm welcome in Lumbini.
PM Modi will also hold bilateral talks with his Nepalese counterpart on multiple issues, including hydropower, development, and connectivity.