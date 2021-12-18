PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone for Ganga Expressway, Connecting East-West UP

PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone for Ganga Expressway to Connect East-West UP
(Photo: PMO India)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district on 18 December.
The 594-km long expressway will start near Bijauli village in Meerut, pass through Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Budaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh and end at Judapur Dandu village in Prayagraj.
Costing over 36,200 Crore rupees, this will be the longest expressway of Uttar Pradesh yet, connecting its eastern and western regions.
According to the PM, an industrial corridor has been proposed to be built along the expressway.
PM Modi said that besides helping with socio-economic development, the highways and newly built airports will also aid in "saving people's time", "increase convenience", and "adequate use of resources of Uttar Pradesh".
He went on to take a dig at the opposition parties by claiming that the building of highways and airports show how the tax payers' money is being used properly.
This project comes a month after PM Modi inaugurated the Purvanchal Expressway in UP's Sultanpur district.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)