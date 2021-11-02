Shared Atonement: PM Modi Launches 'Infrastructure for Resilient Island States'

File photo of PM Narendra Modi in Glasgow.
(Photo: AP/PTI/Alastair Grant)
Launching 'Infrastructure for Resilient Island States' (IRIS) on the sidelines of climate summit in Glasgow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, 2 November said:
Further, ANI quoted PM Modi as saying that “guessing the threat of climate change on Small Island Developing States”, India has made “special arrangements for cooperation with Pacific Islands and CARICOM countries.”
“We trained their citizens in solar technologies, made continuous contributions for development.”
(This is a developing story.)
