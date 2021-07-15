Ahead of UP Polls, PM Modi Inaugurates Projects Worth Rs 1,500 Cr in Varanasi

(PM Narendra Modi lands in Varanasi)
(Photo: Twitter/Yogi Adityanath)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, 15 July, landed in his Lok Sabha constituency of Varanasi where he inaugurated several developmental projects worth Rs 1,500 crore, including an international co-operation and convention centre.
He was greeted by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the airport, following which he reached the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) ground for the inauguration ceremony.
Addressing an event at BHU while inaugurating a 100-bed maternal and child health (MCH) wing at the Institute of Medical Sciences of BHU, PM Modi lauded the betterment of health infrastructure in the state under the BJP government.
"Kashi is becoming a large medical hub of Purvanchal. Today, facilities are being made available in Kashi for diseases for which the treatment had to be done in Delhi or Mumbai earlier," he added.
Earlier, taking to Twitter, Adityanath said: "On behalf of the citizens of the state, I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a new Kashi of a new Uttar Pradesh in a 'New India."
PM Modi on Wednesday had tweeted that the projects "will further ‘Ease of Living’ for the people of Kashi and Poorvanchal."
The other public projects include a 100-bed maternal and child health (MCH) wing at the Institute of Medical Sciences of BHU, a multi-level parking at Godaulia, Ro-Ro Vessels for tourism development and a three-lane flyover bridge on the Varanasi-Ghazipur Highway.
PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for CIPET, rural projects under Jal Jeevan Mission and mango as well as vegetable integrated pack house in Karkhiyaon.
The double-storeyed convention centre has been developed in the upscale Sigra region of the city, covering 2.87 hectares of land. It reportedly has a seating capacity of 1,200 people.
The Japan International Cooperation Agency-assisted Varanasi International Cooperation and Convention Centre's (VCC) will be an eco-friendly establishment, in line with the Level 3 the Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment (GRIHA).
"I am delighted to be inaugurating a convention centre Rudraksh in Varanasi. Constructed with Japanese assistance, this state-of-the-art centre will make Varanasi an attractive destination for conferences thus drawing more tourists and businesspersons to the city," PM Modi had said in a tweet.
Equipped with robust security systems and multiple entrances, VCC is expected to serve as the hub for international events in Varanasi.
(With inputs from PTI)
Published: 15 Jul 2021,10:56 AM IST