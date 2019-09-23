A Day After Pak PM’s UNGA Speech, PM Modi Recalls Surgical Strike

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, 28 September said the respect and enthusiasm for India has increased significantly on the world stage in the last five years, even as he was given a rousing welcome by BJP workers in Delhi on his return from nearly a week long trip to the US, where he also attended the ‘Howdy Modi’ diaspora event.
In his address to the BJP workers, PM Modi recalled the surgical strikes on terror launch pads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, while adding that three years ago on this day, he did not sleep all night waiting for his phone to ring.
Both PM Modi and Imran Khan spoke at the 74th session of the UN General Assembly on Friday amid tensions between the two countries since the abrogation of Article 370.
PM Modi arrived at the J F K International Airport in New York on Sunday night after delivering an address in Houston at the "Howdy, Modi" event to over 50,000 members of the Indian diaspora along with President Trump.
MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar on Monday morning gave details of Modi's engagements at the UN.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to articulate his government's ambitions on renewable energy and make a call for a coalition for disaster resilient infrastructure at UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres' High-Level Climate Action Summit on Monday.
Modi is among the first set of speakers at the Summit's opening ceremony, a highly significant gesture given that only those Heads of State, Government and Ministers are invited to speak at the summit who will have any “positive development” to announce on climate action.
India's important role and contribution to global climate action efforts have been underlined by the fact that Modi is the fourth speaker at the Summit, after Guterres, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and President of Marshall Islands Hilda Heine. German Chancellor Angela Merkel will speak after Modi.
16-year old climate activist Greta Thunberg on Monday tweeted saying that she will be speaking at the UN Climate Action Summit.
Speaking at the UN Climate Action Summit, 16-year old activist Greta Thunberg says, "This is all wrong. I shouldn’t be up here. I should be back in school on the other side of the ocean. Yet you all come to us young people for hope. How dare you."
Addressing the world leaders at the summit, Thunberg said that they are failing the current generation.
“You are failing us. But the young people are starting to understand your betrayal. The eyes of all future generations are upon you. And if you choose to fail us, I say, we will never forgive you,” she said.
Speaking at the UN Climate Action Summit on Monday, PM Modi said as far as efforts towards arresting climate change are concerned, “an ounce of practice is worth more than tonnes of preaching”, adding that people are yet not doing enough on the issue.
Speaking at the UN Climate Action Summit, PM Modi said that India woule be spending $50 Billion towards water conservation in the next few years.
US President Donald Trump on Monday made an unscheduled appearance at UN Climate Action Summit, reported news agency AFP.
Highlighting the need for “comprehensive action”, PM Modi on Monday said, "We need a global people's movement to bring about behavioural change".
PM Modi on Monday gave a clarion call for a "global people's movement" to bring about a behavioral change to deal with climate change as he made a path-breaking pledge to more than double India's non-fossil fuel target to 400 gigawatts.
In his Independence Day speech, Modi had announced that India will produce 175 GW of non-fossil fuel as part of its commitment to the Paris Climate agreement.
PM Modi invited UN member states to join the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure being launched by India, as he presented the country's "practical approach and roadmap" to mitigate climate change at the high-level UN Climate Action Summit.
"The respect for nature, the judicious use of resources, reducing our needs and living within our means have all been important aspects of both our traditions and present day efforts," Modi told at the Climate Action Summit.
India's experience and capabilities in providing affordable healthcare is available for use to all developing countries, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the first-ever high-level meeting on universal health coverage in New York on Monday, underscoring that a healthy life is the right of every person.
Addressing the meeting, Prime Minister Modi said, "Health does not simply mean freedom from diseases. A healthy life is every person’s right."
"The onus for this is on our government to make every possible effort to ensure this," Modi said at the meeting, which will launch new efforts to provide access for all to affordable, inclusive and resilient health systems.
Modi said India's efforts on affordable healthcare are not limited to just its own boundaries.
"We have helped to provide access to affordable healthcare by way of telemedicine to several other countries, especially African countries, and we will continue to do so. Our experience and our capabilities are available for use to all developing countries," he said.
PM Modi on Monday, met the Emir, or head of state of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad.
PM Narendra Modi met German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Netherlands PM Mark Rutte on the sidelines of the UN engagements in New York on Monday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Italian counterpart Giuseppe Conte on the sidelines of the UN engagements in New York on Monday.
Addressing the meeting on universal health coverage in New York, PM Modi said his government has taken some "historic steps" like the world's largest health insurance scheme – Ayushman Bharat – to provide access to affordable healthcare services to all.
He said while the United Nations has set a deadline of 2030 in its Sustainable Development Goals, for ending the tuberculosis epidemic, the target year that India has set for itself to end TB is 2025.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a series of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) session in New York on Monday, including with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Italian President Giuseppe Conte and Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad, reported PTI.
The prime minister arrived here on Sunday night to participate in the 74th session of the UNGA, after delivering an electrifying address in Houston to over 50,000 people belonging to the Indian diaspora at a mega community event, which was also addressed by US President Donald Trump.
India is one of the most important friends and partners of the United States, a top American Senator said on Monday, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump addressed a crowd of over 50,000 Indian Americans in Houston.
"India is one of our most important friends and partners," Republican Senator John Cornyn said. The senior Senator from Texas is the founder and Co-Chair of the Senate India Caucus, which is the only country-specific caucus in the US Senate.
Trade issue is one of the focal points of the current US administration, they're looking at it with renewed vision. I don't see why US administration won't look closely at trade with India. India-US trade relationship is also growing, said Consul General of India S Chakravarty, according to ANI.
The Trump and Modi bilateral meet is set for 12:15 pm local time (9:45 pm IST) in the UN Headquarters, after the US president addresses the UN General Debate from the iconic General Assembly hall.
US President Donald Trump, who arrived with first lady and wife Melania Trump at the United Nations General Assembly, on Tuesday said “I am certainly willing to help both India and Pakistan.”
“I think they would, in a certain way, like my help. But both of them have to want it. They have very different views and I am concerned about it,” ANI quoted Trump as saying.
The future belongs to patriots, not globalists, said US president Donald Trump while addressing the UN General Assembly on Tuesday.
Trump told world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly that wise leaders put the future of their own people and country first. "The future belongs to sovereign and independent nations who protect their citizens, respect their neighbours and honour the differences that make each country special and unique," he said.
Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is warning global leaders of the looming risk of the world splitting in two with the two largest economies, the United States and China, creating rival internets, currencies, financial rules "and their own zero sum geopolitical and military strategies."
The UN chief said in his "state of the world address" on Tuesday to the General Assembly's annual gathering of heads of state and government that the risk "may not yet be large, but it is real."
He said "we must do everything possible to avert the Great Fracture" and maintain a universal economy in a multipolar world.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives for meeting with US President Donald Trump in New York.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump hold a meeting at the UN Headquarters in New York. PM Modi says, "I am thankful to Trump that he came to Houston. He is my friend, but he is also a good friend of India."
US President Donald Trump, at the bilateral meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in New York, says, “We will have trade deal very soon”.
"PM Modi knows how to deal with it," said US President Donald Trump on being asked about tackling terrorism from Pakistan. “These two gentlemen (Modi and Imran Khan) will get together and work out something,” Trump said on the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan.
During the bilateral meet with the US president, PM Modi thanked Trump for coming to Houston and giving “so much of his time”.
“It was a very proud moment for the Indians living in the US. I express my heartfelt gratitude to President Trump for this,” he said.
Donald Trump, during the bilateral meeting, referred to PM Modi as the “Father of India” and an “American version” of Elvis Presley.
Briefing the media on Modi-Trump bilateral meet on Tuesday, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said that the prime minister put forward his perspective on the issue of terrorism during the interaction.
“US President Trump showed an understanding. He also recognised and accepted that this is a challenge that both of us face together… PM Modi made it clear that we are not shying away from talks with Pakistan, but we expect certain concrete steps to be taken by Pakistan before that, and we don't find any efforts by them,” Gokhale said.
On the question of trade agreement between the two countries, he said that a timeline was not discussed, but “we are optimistic that we will be able to conclude an understanding and agreement fairly soon.”
Speaking at the India-Pacific Islands leaders’ meeting in New York on Tuesday, PM Narendra Modi said, “It is a matter of happiness that this meet has been organised. India has friendly relations with all, we are important partners in each others' development. I welcome all the leaders and delegations.”
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday said that PM Modi, attending the India-Pacific Islands Developing States leaders’ meeting, called for an increasing share of renewable energy in the total energy mix to mitigate the adverse effects of climate change.
“He also expressed India’s readiness to share its experiences in developing alternate energy… PM Modi expressed his satisfaction as many countries from the region have joined the International Solar Alliance (ISA) and invited others to join this initiative.”
PM Narendra Modi and other leaders launched a UN postage stamp of Mahatma Gandhi during the 'Relevance of Mahatma Gandhi in the Contemporary World' programme at the UN headquarters.
“I'm extremely grateful to the United Nations for this programme and issuing a special commemorative stamp to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi,” Modi said.
Speaking at the ‘Relevance of Mahatma Gandhi in the Contemporary World’ programme at the UN headquarters, PM Modi said that he inspired the lives of even those who never met him.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday received the ’Global Goalkeeper Award' for the 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.
Speaking at the event, Modi said, “This honour is not mine but of the crores of Indians who not only fulfilled the ‘Swachh Bharat’ dream but also made it a part of their daily lives.”
Addressing a gathering at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum in New York, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Indian government is working towards improving the business environment in the country.
“India's decision to cut corporate tax has sent a positive message. If you want to invest in one of the largest infrastructure ecosystem and urbanisation, come to India,” Modi said, according to ANI.
Wooing investors at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India will spend around 1.3 trillion dollars on modern infrastructure in the coming years.
“Lakhs of crores of rupees are being spent on social infrastructure of the country as well,” Modi added.
India has the capability, courage as well as the right conditions to achieve a 5 trillion dollar economy, Modi said, addressing top corporate executives at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum.
“Your desires and our dreams match perfectly. Your technology and our talent can change the world. Your scale and our skills can speed up global economic growth,” Modi said.
Hailing India’s lifestyle as a great example for the world, Modi said, “We understand need, but there is no space for greed."
“India has banned single-use plastic in the country. A big movement has been started to discourage its usage,” Prime Minister Modi said.
Modi also invited world leaders to bring their technology for coal gasification in India in order to produce clean energy.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with over 40 business leaders, highlighting the steps taken by India to build a 5 trillion dollar economy.
The extensive agenda included harnessing investment opportunities in India and boosting commercial linkages between India and the US.
PM Modi on Wednesday attended the India-CARICOM (Caribbean Community and Common Market) leaders’ meeting in New York.
The focus of the summit was on fighting climate change and increasing India's participation with the grouping.
Modi announced a $14-million grant for community development projects in the CARICOM and another 150 million line of credit for solar, renewable energy and climate-change related projects, a statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs said.
PM Narendra Modi and his counterpart from Belgium Charles Michel agreed to intensify their efforts on early conclusion of negotiations on the bilateral investment and trade agreement, and enhance cooperation on counter-terrorism, multilateral institutions, and migration and mobility, reported PTI.
The two leaders met on the margins of 74th Session of UN General Assembly in New York on Wednesday.
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he discussed the issue of Kashmir with the leaders of India and Pakistan during his meetings with them and offered to help with “arbitration or mediation” to the two nuclear countries, who have to “work it out”, reported PTI.
Trump, addressing reporters in New York, said he has “very productive conversations” with leaders of India and Pakistan on the margins of the UN General Assembly.
“With respect to Pakistan and India, we talked about Kashmir. Whatever help I can be, I said, I offered, whether it's arbitration or mediation or whatever it has to be.”
He added that he will “do whatever he can because they are at very serious odds right now and hopefully that will get better.”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, 26 September met Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in New York.
Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar took part in the BRICS Ministerial Meeting on the sidelines of the UNGA session.
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday boycotted External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's opening statement at the meeting of the SAARC Council of Foreign Ministers, with the country’s ruling party saying Pakistan will not engage with India "until and unless" it lifts the "siege" in Kashmir.
The meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session in New York started in his absence.
After his address at the SAARC Council of Foreign Ministers meeting, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said if the South Asian region has lagged behind, it is because it “does not have normal trade and connectivity that other regions do.”
In a statement after a BRICS ministerial meeting took place on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, the grouping said that the ministers “reiterated their strong condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations whenever, wherever and by whomsoever committed.”
“They expressed their conviction that a comprehensive approach is necessary to ensure an effective fight against terrorism… The foreign ministers urged concerted efforts to counter terrorism in accordance with the international law and under UN auspices, and stressed in this regard the need for early adoption of a Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism (CCIT),” BRICS said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, 27 September, tweeted “all set,” ahead of the UN General Assembly address in New York.
The members of the Indian community have gathered outside the United Nations Headquarters in New York, ahead of PM Narendra Modi's address at the 74th United Nations General Assembly.
PM Modi begins his address by thanking the gathering of world leaders at the UN General Assembly. “The world's largest democracy voted for my government and me. We came back to power with a bigger majority and because of this mandate I am here today,” he said.
Public welfare through public participation is at the core of our government’s policies, says PM Modi at the UNGA.
As PM Modi addresses the UN inside, a small group of protesters called Coalition Against Fascism in India (CAFI) are outside protesting his policies.“Mr. Modi’s anti-poor, anti-minority government has also been cracking down on all forms of dissent and all those who question its politics of hate. Its economic policies have resulted in escalating poverty and the highest unemployment rate in half a century. These events in India concerns all of us who live in the United States," said CAFI in a statement released on 26 September.
Among other demands, CAFI wants the 'restoration of Jammu & Kashmir's special status under Article 370', an end to the 'military occupation' in Kashmir, the termination of the National Register of Citizens exercise, an end to 'lynchings of Muslims, Dalits and Adivasis', and the withdrawal of false cases against activists like Anand Teltumbde.
PM Modi says it is “absolutely imperative that the world unites against terrorism”. “We believe that terrorism is not a challenge for any one country, but for all countries and of mankind as a whole. So for the sake of humanity, all the world has to unite against terror,” he said.
Mahatma Gandhi's message of truth and non-violence is very relevant even today, for peace, development and progress, says PM Modi at the UNGA.
Modern technology is bringing about sweeping changes in every sphere of life and a fragmented world is in the interest of none, Prime Minister Narendra said, pressing the international community to give a new direction to multilateralism.
In his second address to the annual United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session, Prime Minister Modi said as the world is going through a new era, the countries do not have the option to confine themselves within their boundaries.
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan opened his address to the United Nations General Assembly with a call for urgent action against climate change
Khan said his second concern was corruption and asked rich countries to help poor countries in controlling money laundering.
Talking about Islamophobia, Khan said, "Muslim communities are being marginalised and this issue must be addressed at the earliest.”
Khan said that India keeps accusing Pakistan of harbouring militants. "I would like the UN to send observers to see that there are no militant organisations in Pakistan today,” he said.
India to use the right to reply option, to Pakistan PM Imran Khan's speech in the United Nations General Assembly, according to ANI.
PM Narendra Modi on Friday held talks with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering and discussed measures to further boost ties in diverse sectors, including development partnership and hydropower cooperation, reported PTI.
During their meeting on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, the two leaders reviewed the bilateral relationship following the visit of PM Modi to Bhutan in August 2019.
PM Modi on Friday held wide-ranging talks with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina, during which they reiterated their zero tolerance approach to terrorism and violent extremism, and agreed that a strong partnership in security had built trust and mutual confidence between the two countries, reported PTI.
In their first meeting since their re-election, Modi and Hasina reviewed the bilateral relationship and cooperation, and agreed to maintain the momentum to take the India-Bangladesh relationship forward.
During the meeting on the sidelines of the 74th session of UNGA, Modi congratulated Hasina for the impressive economic growth recorded by Bangladesh under her leadership, and emphasised India's commitment to remain a leading development partner of Bangladesh.
PM Modi on Friday also met Democratic party leader Tulsi Gabbard in New York on the sidelines of the UNGA session.
After addressing the 74th session of UNGA and holding a series of bilateral meetings, PM Modi emplaned for New Delhi on Friday. With this, he concluded his week-long US visit.
Exercising India's right of reply to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's speech, MEA First Secretary Vidisha Maitra on Saturday said that “PM Imran Khan's threat of unleashing nuclear devastation qualifies as brinkmanship, not statesmanship,” ANI reported.
“Will Pakistan acknowledge that it is the only government in the world that provides pension to an individual listed by the UN in the Al-Qaeda and Daesh sanctions list?” Maitra asked.
The world will hold PM Imran Khan to his promise of inviting UN observers to Pakistan to verify that there are no militant organisations in the country, she asserted.
Urging Pakistan to not forget the gruesome genocide perpetrated by Islamabad against its own people in 1971, MEA First Secretary Vidisha Maitra on Saturday said "For someone who was once a cricketer and believed in the gentleman’s game, today’s speech bordered on crudeness of the variety that is reminiscent of the guns of Darra Adam Khel," ANI reported.
"Will Pakistan deny that Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has put the country on notice for its violations of more than 20 of the 27 key parameters?” Maitra reportedly asked.
She further hit out at Pakistan PM Imran Khan, asking if Khan would “deny to the city of New York that he was an open defender of Osama bin Laden”.
Asserting that Pakistan is a country that has “shrunk the size of its minority community from 23 percent in 1947 to 3 percent” today, MEA First Secretary Vidisha Maitra said Islamabad has "subjected Christians, Sikhs, Ahmadiyas, Hindus, Shias, Pashtuns, Sindhis and Balochis to draconian blasphemy laws, systemic persecution, blatant abuse and forced conversions."
Lashing out at Pakistan PM Imran Khan, Maitra further said the citizens of India do not need anyone else to speak on their behalf, "least of all those who have built an industry of terrorism from the ideology of hate.”
Responding to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s comments at the UN General Assembly, where he had said that “no actions that would unilaterally change the status quo should be taken”, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said on Saturday that Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh are an integral part of India, and that the “recent developments are entirely a matter internal to us”.
"We have seen a reference made by China's Foreign Minister to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, in his statement to the UN General Assembly. The Chinese side is well aware of India's position that Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh are an integral part of India, and that the recent developments are entirely a matter internal to us,” MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.
“We expect that other countries will respect India's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and desist from efforts to change the status quo through the illegal so-called China Pakistan Economic Corridor in Pakistan occupied Kashmir,” Kumar further said.
The Pakistan prime minister is going door-to-door around the world and creating content for cartoonists, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday, a day after Imran Khan raised the Kashmir issue in his address to the UN General Assembly.
Singh also said there are some powers who want to carry out a Mumbai-like attack along India's coastal regions, but their plans will not succeed, PTI reported.
Raising the Kashmir issue at the UN, China has told the General Assembly that the "dispute" should be peacefully and properly addressed in accordance with the UN Charter, Security Council resolutions and the bilateral agreement.
China, a close ally of Pakistan, also stressed that no actions should be taken that would unilaterally change the "status quo".
"The Kashmir issue, a dispute left from the past, should be peacefully and properly addressed in accordance with the UN Charter, Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreement," State Councilor and Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi said in his address to the UN General Assembly on Friday.
"No actions that would unilaterally change the status quo should be taken. As a neighbour of both India and Pakistan, China hopes to see the dispute effectively managed and stability restored to the relationship between the two sides," Wang said.
Delhi Police has put into place elaborate security arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi who returns to Delhi on Saturday after a week-long visit to the United States of America.
"Nine companies of para-military forces have been deployed in the national capital. Anti-terror measures have also been taken. The security arrangements will be in order in coordination with all agencies. Snipers will be deployed on rooftops," MS Randhawa, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Delhi said.
BJP is planning a grand welcome to the Prime Minister with the Delhi unit of the party organising a cultural program at the Palam airport. According to reports, party representatives from other states will be present to welcome the Prime Minister.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Delhi, after concluding his visit to the United States of America.
“I want to thank you all for coming in large numbers. This has been a memorable welcome back home. On this occasion, I bow to each and every Indian,” PM Modi said, addressing the crowd who had gathered to welcome him at Delhi’s Palam airport.
The PM said that he had noticed a marked increase in the UN in respect for India since 2014. “After assuming office in 2014, I went to the UN. I went to the UN even now. In these five years, I have seen a big change. The respect for India, the enthusiasm towards India has increased significantly. This is due to the 130 crore Indians,” PM Modi added.
Modi also recalled the surgical strikes on terror launch pads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, saying three years ago on this day he did not sleep all night waiting for his phone to ring.
"That day marked the victory of India's brave soldiers who did surgical strike and made the country proud," he said.
