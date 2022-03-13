PM Modi Chairs High-Level Meet To Review India's Security Preparedness

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Sunday afternoon, 13 March, to review India's security preparedness and the prevailing global scenario in the context of the ongoing war in Ukraine.
(Photo: Screengrab of the Meet)
The meeting was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, PM's Principal Secretary PK Mishra, Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar and Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla were also part of the meeting.
India's evacuation programme Operation Ganga ended earlier this week.
The last group of Indian students, who were successfully evacuated from Sumy, a city in north-eastern Ukraine, reached Poland on 10 March.
On 10 March, Modi, while addressing the BJP workers after the party's big win in four states in the recently concluded Assembly elections, had said that India's needs are connected to both Russia and Ukraine.
"The ongoing war is affecting every country across the world. India is on peace's side and hopes that all problems are resolved with deliberations," he added.
Modi had spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the phone on 7 March, urging the safe evacuation of Indian students stuck in Sumy amid the ongoing conflict. Earlier the same day, he had also spoken to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, where he thanked him for the help extended by Ukraine in the evacuation of Indian nationals.
