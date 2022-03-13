PM Modi Chairs High-Level Meet To Review India's Security Preparedness

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Sunday afternoon, 13 March, to review India's security preparedness and the prevailing global scenario in the context of the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The meeting was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, PM's Principal Secretary PK Mishra, Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar and Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla were also part of the meeting.

India's evacuation programme Operation Ganga ended earlier this week.

The last group of Indian students, who were successfully evacuated from Sumy, a city in north-eastern Ukraine, reached Poland on 10 March.