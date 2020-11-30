PM Didn’t Want CM KCR to Welcome Him at Hyd: Telangana Minister

A day after Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Hyderabad, controversy is now brewing about CM KCR not having been invited to receive the Prime Minister. | (Photo altered by The Quint )

A day after Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Hyderabad, controversy is now brewing about CM KCR not having been invited to receive the Prime Minister.

Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao has said that he was told that PM Modi wanted it that way. He also went on to say that CM KCR was ready to welcome the Prime Minister and accompany him to Bharat Biotech when the PM visited Hyderabad.

He also pointed out that normally when the President or the Prime Minister arrive, the entire cabinet goes to welcome them.

In an interview to TNM, Minister KTR said, “The PM wanted it that way (referring to KCR's absence). It is respect to an institution. Personal opinions and feelings for somebody should not come in the way. Irrespective of who the Prime Minister and Chief Minister is, or the political differences or the ideologies we subscribe to, it is important to keep up the decorum and the dignity of the institutions. It would have been nice if the PM wanted the honourable CM with him during the visit. It would have sent out a clear message that at least in the case of vaccines and things of national and international institutions that we can work today. Unfortunately, that did not happen. That needs to change and the respect is not something that should not be compromised.”