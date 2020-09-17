From Putin to Merkel, Wishes Pour in For PM Modi on 70th Birthday

Wishes came pouring in from around the world as Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated his 70th birthday on Thursday, 17 September. Apart from political leaders in India, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, UK PM Boris Johnson and Russian President Vladimir Putin were among the world leaders who wished Modi.

‘Dear Narendra’

Beginning her letter with "dear Narendra", German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she was "happy to take this opportunity to thank you for our trustful and constructive cooperation." "Together over the past few years we have succeeded in consolidating even further the traditionally good relations between India and Germany. I have fond memories, for example, of our meeting last November at the Indo-German intergovernmental consultations." Referring to the COVID-19 pandemic as test for the cohesion of the international community, Merkel called for continuing cooperation for the benefit of both the countries.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s letter to PM Modi

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin was quoted by the country’s embassy in India as saying, “I look forward to continue constructive dialogue with you and work closely together on topical issues of the bilateral and international agenda.”

Russian Embassy in India

UK PM Boris Johnson said he hoped to see his Indian counterpart soon.

PMs of Finland, Nepal and Sri Lanka Wish Modi

Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin, too, congratulated PM Modi. In a letter to him, Marin stated: “There is much potential to deepen even further the relations between the two countries.” "We have the opportunity now to turn the good spirits and broad array of deliverables from it into action. To this end, Finland supports concrete cooperation between India and the European Union in many sectors, such as sustainable development, including the circular economy, free trade and human rights," Marin wrote.

Finland PM Sanna Marin wishes PM Modi on his birthday

Wishing Modi, Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli said, “We will continue working closely together to further strengthen relations between the two countries.” This comes weeks after tensions between Nepal and India over the map row.

Sri Lanka’s PM Mahinda Rajapaksa also took to Twitter to wish his “good friend” success and the best of health.

Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi, Others Wish Modi in India

In India, Home Minister Minister Amit Shah wished the PM, lauding him as a leader who is devoted to the nation's service and the welfare of the poor.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted saying that “India has benefited tremendously from his astute leadership, firm conviction and decisive action.”

Among others who wished the PM were President Ram Nath Kovind, Union ministers S Jaishankar, Hardeep Singh Puri and Kiren Rijiju. Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi – his staunch opponent – tweeted saying, “Wishing PM Narendra Modi ji a happy birthday.”